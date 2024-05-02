iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

