Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $280,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 192,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

