Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

