Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

WM opened at $206.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.17.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

