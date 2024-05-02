iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after buying an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,033,000 after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

