Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,365 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

