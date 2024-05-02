Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 8,558 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.