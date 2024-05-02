Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $237.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

