Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after purchasing an additional 409,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shell Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
