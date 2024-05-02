Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,554.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

