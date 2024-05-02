Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

