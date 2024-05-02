American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.240-2.340 EPS.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

