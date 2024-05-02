Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.38, but opened at $51.96. Gentherm shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 63,804 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.49.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

