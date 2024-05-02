ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 12.9% After Earnings Miss

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) traded down 12.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $112.72. 175,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 304,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.45.

The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,835,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

