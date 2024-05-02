Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.
Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.