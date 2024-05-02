Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.65.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

