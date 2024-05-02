Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.44. Beyond shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 376,598 shares traded.

BYON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

