APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank raised its position in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.