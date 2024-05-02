Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

