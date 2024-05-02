Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

