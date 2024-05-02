Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5979 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

