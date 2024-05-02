Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5979 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Coca-Cola HBC
