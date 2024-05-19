646 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.97 and a 200-day moving average of $358.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

