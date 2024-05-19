Hamel Associates Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

DE stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.02. 1,612,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.