Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 4,691,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

