Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

