Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

