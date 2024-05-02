Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.81 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day moving average of $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

