Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 201,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,930. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

