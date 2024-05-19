Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

