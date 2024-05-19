Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

