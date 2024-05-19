Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 3.67% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.