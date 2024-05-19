Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 20,285 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,524,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $108.33. 248,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,007. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
