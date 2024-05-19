Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 116,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

