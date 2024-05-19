Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,531. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

