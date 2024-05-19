Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.