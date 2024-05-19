Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. 204,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

