Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,443 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.