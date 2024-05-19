Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 932,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.