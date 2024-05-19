Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

