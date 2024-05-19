Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 530 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XSW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.40. 8,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $157.62.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.