iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $89.76 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.