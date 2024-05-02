iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB opened at $89.76 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.