Lindenwold Advisors INC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,815,000 after buying an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after buying an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

