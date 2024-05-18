Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

