Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $621.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.35. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

