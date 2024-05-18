Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

