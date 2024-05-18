Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.81. 1,309,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $804.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $735.49 and a 200 day moving average of $687.13.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.