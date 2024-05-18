Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is First National Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $104.09. 7,004,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

