Matisse Capital Acquires 1,400 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.72. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $547.99.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

