FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
