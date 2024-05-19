First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Utz Brands worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 552,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 70,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.06 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,666 shares of company stock valued at $19,198,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

