First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of MAA opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
